China, India Will Find Way To Resolve Arising Issues - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:50 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said China and India will find a way to resolve issues arising between them, and warned non-regional powers against interfering.

Putin said there are certain issues related to Indo-Chinese relations, but, in his opinion, there are always many issues between neighbors.

He said the Indian prime minister and the Chinese president are very responsible people who treat each other personally with great respect.

"It seems to me that they will always find a way to solve the problems and issues they face, the main thing is that non-regional powers do not hinder them," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2021 is held on June 2-5 in person. The Rossiya Segodnya international news agency is a SPIEF media partner.

More Stories From World

