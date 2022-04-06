China Indicating No Intention to Violate Anti-Russia Sanctions - Senior US Official

China is not showing any intent to undermine anti-Russia sanctions, a senior US administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) China is not showing any intent to undermine anti-Russia sanctions, a senior US administration official said on Wednesday.

"We've had a series of private consultations going up to the highest level of our government and China's government about the importance of respecting the sanctions regime that we put in place as well as the export controls," the official said.

"And you've seen, I think, in the public rhetoric from China that they're not openly at least indicating any intention to do so. And we're watching that very closely."