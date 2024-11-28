China, Indonesia To Hold Joint Military Exercise: Defense Spokesperson
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command will dispatch troops to Indonesia to participate in the Peace Garuda-2024 joint HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) exercise from late November to early December, said Chinese Defense Spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian on Thursday.
The spokesperson at a press conference noted that both sides will deploy army, naval and air forces to conduct drills on search and detection, medical treatment, personnel evacuation and settlement, NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical) protection, parachute delivery, and carry out cultural and sports activities.
It is learnt that this exercise is the first of its kind between the Chinese and Indonesian militaries, which will help deepen pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries, enhance their joint operational capabilities, and contribute to regional peace and stability.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From World
-
Frank Lampard appointed as new Coventry City manager4 seconds ago
-
Perfect Liverpool on top of Champions League, Dortmund also among winners13 seconds ago
-
Georgia’s parliament approves composition of country’s new Cabinet10 minutes ago
-
Banan exhibition in Saudi capital Riyadh celebrates global handicrafts10 minutes ago
-
Saeed Ghani reviews PPP's foundation day public meeting arrangements10 minutes ago
-
Lebanon army deploys under Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire30 minutes ago
-
Berlin doctor suspected of killing eight elderly patients30 minutes ago
-
France says ready for budget concessions to avert 'storm'40 minutes ago
-
Liberian ex-warlord Prince Johnson dead: party, senate40 minutes ago
-
'Europe's best' Liverpool aim to pile pain on Man City1 hour ago
-
COP16 biodiversity talks to restart in February: UN1 hour ago
-
Thailand, Singapore to expand ties in digital economy, renewable energy, food security2 hours ago