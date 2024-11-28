Open Menu

China, Indonesia To Hold Joint Military Exercise: Defense Spokesperson

November 28, 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command will dispatch troops to Indonesia to participate in the Peace Garuda-2024 joint HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) exercise from late November to early December, said Chinese Defense Spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian on Thursday.

The spokesperson at a press conference noted that both sides will deploy army, naval and air forces to conduct drills on search and detection, medical treatment, personnel evacuation and settlement, NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical) protection, parachute delivery, and carry out cultural and sports activities.

It is learnt that this exercise is the first of its kind between the Chinese and Indonesian militaries, which will help deepen pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries, enhance their joint operational capabilities, and contribute to regional peace and stability.

