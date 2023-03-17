Beijing has informed the EU about Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Russia and its efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine, a senior EU official said on Friday

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Xi will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at Putin's invitation.