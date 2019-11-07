China innovation Methods competition finals to be held in central China

The finals of the 2019 China Innovation Methods Competition will be held from Nov. 18 to 24 in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The finals of the 2019 China Innovation Methods Competition will be held from Nov. 18 to 24 in Changsha , central China 's Hunan Province, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) on Thursday.

The competition is jointly hosted by the CAST, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Hunan provincial government.

The innovation methods include the efficient theories, methods and tools refined from creations, inventions and scientific research, by studying the psychological process.

This year's competition covers 31 divisions, with more than 1,000 enterprises and 2,000 teams participating. 200 selected teams will qualify for the final.

In 2008, China issued opinions to continuously and widely promote innovation methods nationwide.