UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Innovation Methods Competition Finals To Be Held In Central China

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:15 PM

China innovation methods competition finals to be held in central China

The finals of the 2019 China Innovation Methods Competition will be held from Nov. 18 to 24 in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The finals of the 2019 China Innovation Methods Competition will be held from Nov. 18 to 24 in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) on Thursday.

The competition is jointly hosted by the CAST, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Hunan provincial government.

The innovation methods include the efficient theories, methods and tools refined from creations, inventions and scientific research, by studying the psychological process.

This year's competition covers 31 divisions, with more than 1,000 enterprises and 2,000 teams participating. 200 selected teams will qualify for the final. In 2008, China issued opinions to continuously and widely promote innovation methods nationwide.

Related Topics

Technology China Changsha 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor tomorrow

24 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mining Company Co ..

26 minutes ago

UVAS holds joint session reference in honor of Pro ..

30 minutes ago

One-month training on ‘Dairy and Farm Management ..

30 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges reaching out to legal experts fo ..

37 minutes ago

Govt asked to shield vulnerable from austerity dec ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.