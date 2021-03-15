China Inoculated Almost 65 Million People With COVID-19 Vaccines

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Almost 65 million people have received COVID-19 vaccines in China, a top Chinese public health official said on Monday.

"As of March 14, our country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign has reached 64.98 million people," Li Bin, Vice Director of China's National Health Commission, said during a press conference.

Despite a speedy start in China's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the country's vaccine roll-out slowed in recent weeks as Chinese citizens appeared to be less enthusiastic about taking a vaccine shot.

China's success in containing domestic transmission of COVID-19 likely contributed to people's hesitancy to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus, as many Chinese believe they do not face a high risk of becoming infected due to minimal local outbreaks.

Chinese public health officials acknowledged the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Chinese people during the press conference.

A number of top Chinese doctors, including Zhang Wenhong from Shanghai who became famous amid the pandemic, made public statements in recent days addressing people's concerns about possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

Based on China's population of 1.4 billion, COVID-19 vaccines have reached about 4.6 percent of the Chinese population.