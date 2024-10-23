Open Menu

China Insists On 'no Escalation Of Fighting' In Ukraine, Xi Tells BRICS

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

China insists on 'no escalation of fighting' in Ukraine, Xi tells BRICS

Kazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) China's President Xi Jinping said Wednesday there must be "no escalation of fighting" in Ukraine as he addressed leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies, including his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Around 20 world leaders are gathering in the central city of Kazan, the largest diplomatic forum in Russia since Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022.

Beijing maintains that it is a neutral party on the conflict but has been strongly criticised by Western powers for providing Moscow -- a longtime ally -- with diplomatic and economic support.

"The Ukraine crisis drags on.

.. We must adhere to the three principles of 'no spillover from the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no adding oil to the fire by relevant parties', so as to ease the situation as soon as possible," Xi said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, China has traditionally been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, and Xi reiterated Beijing's position to "push for a ceasefire" in Gaza at the earliest possible opportunity.

"The conflict between the parties concerned is further escalating," Xi said.

"We need to... stop the killing and work tirelessly for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue."

