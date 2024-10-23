China Insists On 'no Escalation Of Fighting' In Ukraine, Xi Tells BRICS
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Kazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) China's President Xi Jinping said Wednesday there must be "no escalation of fighting" in Ukraine as he addressed leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies, including his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Around 20 world leaders are gathering in the central city of Kazan, the largest diplomatic forum in Russia since Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022.
Beijing maintains that it is a neutral party on the conflict but has been strongly criticised by Western powers for providing Moscow -- a longtime ally -- with diplomatic and economic support.
"The Ukraine crisis drags on.
.. We must adhere to the three principles of 'no spillover from the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no adding oil to the fire by relevant parties', so as to ease the situation as soon as possible," Xi said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, China has traditionally been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, and Xi reiterated Beijing's position to "push for a ceasefire" in Gaza at the earliest possible opportunity.
"The conflict between the parties concerned is further escalating," Xi said.
"We need to... stop the killing and work tirelessly for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue."
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From World
-
Stock markets mixed, oil prices drop6 minutes ago
-
China to formulate action plan for manufacturing industry's green, low-carbon development6 minutes ago
-
China-aided road upgrading project in Niue handed over6 minutes ago
-
Iran's Pezeshkian urges BRICS members to help 'end the war' in Gaza, Lebanon16 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension to end February36 minutes ago
-
Belarus to hold presidential vote on January 261 hour ago
-
Mehidy, Jaker keep Bangladesh alive against South Africa1 hour ago
-
WHO says 'intense bombardment' halts Gaza polio vaccinations1 hour ago
-
Israel strikes Lebanon's Tyre after evacuation warnings1 hour ago
-
Putin touts 'multipolar world order' at flagship BRICS summit1 hour ago
-
BRICS should develop own language models1 hour ago
-
Far-right gains in EU make Spain a migration outlier2 hours ago