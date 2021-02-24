UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Intensifies Rural Environmental Protection Via Public Interest Litigation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

China intensifies rural environmental protection via public interest litigation

Procuratorates across China strengthened efforts to protect the environment in rural areas through public interest litigation, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Procuratorates across China strengthened efforts to protect the environment in rural areas through public interest litigation, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Wednesday.

As a result, over 6.

3 million tonnes of household trash and solid waste had been cleaned up in the first 11 months of 2020, according to statistics released by the SPP.

Tough actions had been taken against 750 illegal farms, recovering compensation worth over 850 million Yuan (about 131 million U.S. Dollars) for ecological restoration and environmental governance, the SPP said.

Procuratorates also paid close attention to issues including littering, sewage discharge and pollution in areas where the source of drinking water lies.

Related Topics

Water China 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

4 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

5 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

2 minutes ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

2 minutes ago

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Abdul Majeed, ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.