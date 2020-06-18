China Intent on Ensuring Territorial Sovereignty Amid Clashes With India - Spokeswoman

New Delhi should not underestimate Beijing's desire to ensure China's territorial integrity after the recent deadly armed clashes on the border between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) New Delhi should not underestimate Beijing's desire to ensure China's territorial integrity after the recent deadly armed clashes on the border between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday.

The clashes erupted on Monday evening in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region. The Indian armed forces said that 20 of their troops were killed in the clashes and their Chinese counterparts reported an unspecified number of casualties.

"India must not misjudge the current situation or underestimate China's firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman wrote on Twitter.

Hua reiterated Beijing's position that Indian troops were responsible for the deadly clashes.

"Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava on Wednesday urged China not to make "exaggerated" claims of sovereignty over the disputed region.

On the same day, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the recent clashes. Both sides agreed to find a fair solution to the ongoing situation on the disputed border, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.