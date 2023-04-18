China Intents to Strengthen Strategic Cooperation With Russia - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said on Tuesday the fact that he chose Russia as his first official trip abroad demonstrates Beijing's intention to strengthen strategic cooperation with Moscow.

"After being appointed to the post of the minister of defense, Russia was chosen as the first place of the visit in order to demonstrate to the outside world the high level of development of Chinese-Russian relations and demonstrate the firm determination to strengthen the strategic cooperation between the armed forces of China and Russia," Li said at the meeting With Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.