PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) China is showing interest in Russia's advanced PD-14 turbofans, Alexander Inozemtsev, managing director and general designer of the Aviadvigatel company (part of the United Engine Corporation) told reporters Friday.

"They are interested in our PD-14, they will come to us and we will discuss it next week," Inozemtsev said.