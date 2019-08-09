UrduPoint.com
China Interested In Buying Russia's Advanced PD-14 Turbofans - General Designer

Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:23 PM

PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) China is showing interest in Russia's advanced PD-14 turbofans, Alexander Inozemtsev, managing director and general designer of the Aviadvigatel company (part of the United Engine Corporation) told reporters Friday.

"They are interested in our PD-14, they will come to us and we will discuss it next week," Inozemtsev said.

