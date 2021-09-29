China Interested in Holding UNSC P5 Summit As Soon As Possible - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) China is interested in holding a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, China, the United States, France, the UK) as soon as possible, Zhang Jun, China's Permanent Representative to the UN, told reporters.

Zhang said Russia, China and France suggested holding the summit.

He said the agenda of the summit has not yet been worked out and the decision to hold it has not been made.

Zhang said relevant work will continue.