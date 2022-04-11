China Interested in Investigation of US Biolab Operations - Russian Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The Russian parliamentary commission for investigating the work of US biological laboratories in Ukraine is planning to build a broad international cooperation in this field, with Chinese counterparts demonstrating greater interest, the deputy speaker of the Russian upper house, Konstantin Kosachev, told Sputnik.

"We witness that our Chinese colleagues show greater interest in supporting the efforts to unveil the United States' suspicious activity across the post-Soviet space. Therefore, we will try to establish extensive international cooperation," Kosachev said.

He stressed that the investigation is primarily aimed at protecting people's rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Russian constitution.

"Yet we clearly understand that the threat exists not only for Russian citizens, but also, literally for the entire humanity.

That is why we do not exclude... addressing the country's leadership with suggestion to utilize the mechanisms of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), UNSC and other international instruments of protecting citizens of many states from a direct and explicit threat," Kosachev added.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said it possesses evidence tying the US Department of Defense, as well as the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, to the development of biological weapons in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the US strongly denied having any biological or chemical weapons deployed in Europe.

The BWC bans the use of biological weapons in war and prohibits all development, production, acquisition, stockpiling or transfer of such weapons.