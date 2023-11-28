Open Menu

China International Supply Chain Expo Kicks Off In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 08:46 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) and Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Forum, kicked off in Beijing on Tuesday.

The five-day event, with the theme "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," will showcase new key technologies, products and services in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of global supply chains.

The inaugural expo welcomed 515 Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions, participating in the exhibition in five supply chains smart vehicles, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology and healthy living accompanied by a supply chain service exhibition area. Among the exhibitors, 26 percent are international companies, with U.

S. firms accounting for around 20 percent of those.

The expo will display advanced technologies and products and future development trends in each link of the supply chain vertically, and display services such as finance, logistics and platform enterprises horizontally, said Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Zhang added that 53 of the Global 500 companies and 57 of China's top 500 companies are participating in the exhibition.

Additionally, the CCPIT will release a report on global supply chains, which will include supply chain research from a global perspective and analysis of global supply chain development trends.

