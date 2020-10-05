(@FahadShabbir)

HANGZHOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :As the 16th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) concluded in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Sunday, the six-day event had attracted 10.86 million visitors online and offline.

The major cartoon and animation event, originally planned to be held from April 30 to May 5, was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

With one main venue and 11 sub-venues, the CICAF saw 45 activities ranging from exhibitions, forums, trade talks to competitions. A total of 739,200 people took part in on-site activities, and 10.12 million people registered for the event's online interaction.

Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus, 5,886 industry insiders and 2,680 Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions from 65 countries and regions joined in the event.

During the festival, a total of 1,543 letters of intent for cooperation were reached through online and offline means, and more than 100 new global animation films appeared. Contractual investment signed during the festival exceeded 250 million Yuan (about 36.8 million U.S. Dollars).

A total of 31 animation works were shortlisted for the "Golden Monkey Award" competition during the festival, which is known as the highest honor in the Chinese animation industry.