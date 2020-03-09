UrduPoint.com
China Introduces Assessment System To Track Ecological Development

Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:21 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :China has set up an assessment system to track the progress of its Beautiful China initiative in pursuit of ecological civilization, according to the country's top economic planner.

The evaluation system would cover the quality of air, water and soil, as well as the living environment and ecological conditions, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has said.

Indicators concerning ecological conditions would include those measuring forest coverage, soil and water conservation and protection of key creatures, while living environment assessment would focus on sewage and garbage treatment, as well as the coverage of urban green spaces and clean toilets in rural areas.

The assessment will be carried out by the China academy of Sciences, a government think tank, with specific targets to be set in accordance with the local conditions of each provincial region, said the NDRC.

With efforts underway to fight pollution and build an ecological civilization system, China is working to achieve fundamental improvement to the environment by 2035, when the goal of building a Beautiful China will be basically attained.

