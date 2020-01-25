UrduPoint.com
China Introduces Measures To Detect Coronavirus Across Nationwide Transport Network

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:55 PM

The Chinese authorities have introduced nationwide measures to identify high fever and other symptoms of a new type of coronavirus among passengers of public transport, airplanes, trains, long-distance buses and ferries, the national health committee said on Saturday.

The committee added that special quarantine control stations would be installed and in case the symptoms are detected, the responsible party should immediately contact the authorities of the airport, train station or port for further measures.

The committee also ordered that provincial and city governments actively coordinate the interaction of relevant departments, including those responsible for health, public safety, civil aviation, railways, so that they strictly and efficiently comply with all directed requirements to prevent further spread of the disease.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic outbreak with a population of 11 million, has been on lockdown since Thursday morning. The authorities have restricted travel for residents and suspended transport services, including the subway, buses and ferries. All flights from and to the city have been canceled too.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia was first detected in late December. It has since been confirmed to be a new strain of the coronavirus - 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

According to the latest official data, 1,330 people have been infected, with 41 people having died of the disease.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States and Australia. However, the WHO said on Thursday that it was too early to declare a global emergency.

