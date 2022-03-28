China Introduces Tax Benefits for Families With Children Under Three Years Old - Statement

China will introduce tax breaks for families with children under three years old to stimulate the birth rate in the country, according to a statement published on Monday by the State Council of China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) China will introduce tax breaks for families with children under three years old to stimulate the birth rate in the country, according to a statement published on Monday by the State Council of China.

"From January 1, 2022, taxpayers' expenses related to caring for newborns and young children under the age of 3, before the calculation and payment of individual income tax, will be deducted at the standard rate of 1,000 Yuan (about $157) per month for each child," the statement says.

Modern China is facing serious demographic challenges, including gender imbalance and an aging population, as a result of China's "one-family-one-child" policy introduced in the late 1970s, which allowed families in cities to have only one child, and two in villages, if the first child were a girl.

In 2013, the authorities began to ease some restrictions in order to solve emerging issues.

However, the measures were not enough to boost the birth rate. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the birth rate in 2021 was 7.52 births per 1,000 people, the lowest since recording began in 1978. In 2020, this number dropped below 10 for the first time.