China Investigates Defence Minister For Corruption: Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun has been placed under investigation for corruption, a report said Wednesday. Citing current and former US officials familiar with the situation, British newspaper the Financial Times said the investigation into Dong was part of that broader probe into military corruption.
If confirmed, Dong would be the third Chinese defence minister in a row to fall under investigation for corruption.
Asked about the report at a regular briefing on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokewoman Mao Ning said it was just "chasing shadows" and did not offer further information.
A former navy commander, he was appointed defence minister in December following the surprise removal of predecessor Li Shangfu just seven months into the job.
Li was later expelled from the ruling Communist Party for offenses including suspected bribery, state media said. He has not been seen in public since.
