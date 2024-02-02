China Invites Journalists To Cover Annual "two Sessions"
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) -- China's National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature, and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, are inviting local and international journalists to cover their annual sessions to be held in March, according to an official statement released Friday.
The second session of the 14th NPC is scheduled to open on March 5, while the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee is set to begin on March 4.
news coverage of the two sessions can be carried out through various means, but mainly through on-site reporting, said the statement jointly issued by the general offices of the NPC Standing Committee and the CPPCC National Committee.
