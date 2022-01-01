UrduPoint.com

China Invites Nicaragua To Join One Belt, One Road Initiative - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2022 | 04:50 AM

China Invites Nicaragua to Join One Belt, One Road Initiative - Diplomat

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) China invites Nicaragua to join the One Belt, One Road trade and transport initiative, Chinese diplomatic representative to Nicaragua Yu Bo said.

In December, Nicaragua cut off diplomatic ties with Nicaragua and called it a part of China. After that, China and Nicaragua signed a communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations. On December 31, China opened an embassy in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua.

"We invite Nicaragua to actively take part in this initiative and as soon as possible to join the big family of the joint construction of the One Belt, One Road initiative. It is necessary to stick to the multilateral approach and stand against the foreign interference in the internal affairs of other countries for the sake of the so-called democracy and human rights," the Chinese diplomat said on late Friday.

The Belt and Road Initiative is China's international project that seeks to promote trade cooperation between Beijing and other foreign partners, connecting Asia with Africa and Europe. It was developed by President Xi Jinping in 2013 and comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt, a transcontinental passage that links China with Asia and Europe by land, and the Maritime Silk Road, a sea route that connects China's coastal regions with Asia-Pacific, the middle East, Eastern Africa and Europe.

Related Topics

Africa Europe China Democracy Road Beijing Managua Bo Middle East December Family Asia Silk Road Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in ..

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in Several Years - Space Agency C ..

8 hours ago
 Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal C ..

Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction for lo ..

8 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 table

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

8 hours ago
 Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go t ..

Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go to London or jail: Fawad Hussai ..

8 hours ago
 KP Assembly passes law to regularise 3449 employee ..

KP Assembly passes law to regularise 3449 employees

8 hours ago
 People support PM Imran Khan's vision: Farrukh Hab ..

People support PM Imran Khan's vision: Farrukh Habib

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.