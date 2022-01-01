China Invites Nicaragua to Join One Belt, One Road Initiative - Diplomat

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) China invites Nicaragua to join the One Belt, One Road trade and transport initiative, Chinese diplomatic representative to Nicaragua Yu Bo said.

In December, Nicaragua cut off diplomatic ties with Nicaragua and called it a part of China. After that, China and Nicaragua signed a communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations. On December 31, China opened an embassy in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua.

"We invite Nicaragua to actively take part in this initiative and as soon as possible to join the big family of the joint construction of the One Belt, One Road initiative. It is necessary to stick to the multilateral approach and stand against the foreign interference in the internal affairs of other countries for the sake of the so-called democracy and human rights," the Chinese diplomat said on late Friday.

The Belt and Road Initiative is China's international project that seeks to promote trade cooperation between Beijing and other foreign partners, connecting Asia with Africa and Europe. It was developed by President Xi Jinping in 2013 and comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt, a transcontinental passage that links China with Asia and Europe by land, and the Maritime Silk Road, a sea route that connects China's coastal regions with Asia-Pacific, the middle East, Eastern Africa and Europe.