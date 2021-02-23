UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Iran Say US Return To JCPOA, Sanctions Lift 'Key' To Breaking Nuclear Deadlock

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:35 PM

China, Iran Say US Return to JCPOA, Sanctions Lift 'Key' to Breaking Nuclear Deadlock

Beijing and Tehran believe that the United States' return to the Iran nuclear deal and sanctions lift are vital to resolving the nuclear impasse, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said after a bilateral call

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Beijing and Tehran believe that the United States' return to the Iran nuclear deal and sanctions lift are vital to resolving the nuclear impasse, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said after a bilateral call.

Deputy Foreign Ministers Ma Zhaoxu of China and Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran had a call on Monday.

"The main topic of the conversation was an exchange of views on the Iran nuclear program. The sides stressed that the situation around the Iranian dossier is rapidly changing, and there are both opportunities and challenges. The speedy return of the United States to the JCPOA and the lifting of sanctions on Iran are the key to breaking the deadlock over the Iranian nuclear program," the Chinese ministry said.

The diplomats noted that the countries concerned should seize an opportunity to promote a political and diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and protect peace and stability in the middle East.

The call came as the US said that it would accept an invitation to attend an EU-proposed meeting of signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in turn, called for lifting sanctions that the US reinstated after leaving the multilateral accord in 2018.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran China Nuclear Beijing Tehran United States Middle East 2018

Recent Stories

Ebola infects 14 people, kills nine in Guinea, DRC ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand reports five border cases of COVID-19, ..

2 minutes ago

Demos planned in Georgia after opposition leader a ..

2 minutes ago

China's home prices see mild increases in January

2 minutes ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits 211 km WSW of Riverton, N ..

5 minutes ago

Students plants saplings in Jilani Park

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.