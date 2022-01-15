UrduPoint.com

China, Iran Vow To Resist Unilateral Sanctions, Power Politics - Chinese Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 07:39 PM

China, Iran Vow to Resist Unilateral Sanctions, Power Politics - Chinese Ministry

Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers said during a meeting on Friday that their countries would demonstrate firmness in standing up to illegal unilateral sanctions and "political manipulation," the Chinese ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers said during a meeting on Friday that their countries would demonstrate firmness in standing up to illegal unilateral sanctions and "political manipulation," the Chinese ministry said.

Top Iranian diplomat Amir Abdollahian met with China's Wang Yi in the eastern city of Wuxi during his first official foreign visit after becoming foreign minister. The ministers spoke about the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan, the nuclear talks in Vienna, the middle East and Afghanistan.

"Wang Yi said, China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions against Iran, political manipulation on human rights and other issues, and gross interference in the internal affairs of Iran and other regional countries," the ministerial statement read.

The Chinese diplomat said that Beijing was willing to join forces with Iran and defend respective core interests, while upholding multilateralism and opposing "hegemonism and power politics" and safeguarding international fairness and justice.

The ministry cited Abdollahian as saying that Iran wanted to "jointly oppose bullying acts and unilateral sanctions and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of both sides."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran China Nuclear Visit Vienna Wuxi Beijing Middle East

Recent Stories

Gilgit Baltistan: PPP executives brief Bilawal on ..

Gilgit Baltistan: PPP executives brief Bilawal on political situation

2 minutes ago
 LCCI for private sector's representation in public ..

LCCI for private sector's representation in public sector bodies

2 minutes ago
 Zhang Xu stresses further strengthening China-Paki ..

Zhang Xu stresses further strengthening China-Pakistan cultural exchanges

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister chairs meeting of Taskforce o ..

Sindh Chief Minister chairs meeting of Taskforce on Covid19

2 minutes ago
 16 gamblers arrested

16 gamblers arrested

6 minutes ago
 Govt to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Sarwar Khan

Govt to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Sarwar Khan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.