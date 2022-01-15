China, Iran Vow to Resist Unilateral Sanctions, Power Politics - Chinese Ministry

Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers said during a meeting on Friday that their countries would demonstrate firmness in standing up to illegal unilateral sanctions and "political manipulation," the Chinese ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers said during a meeting on Friday that their countries would demonstrate firmness in standing up to illegal unilateral sanctions and "political manipulation," the Chinese ministry said.

Top Iranian diplomat Amir Abdollahian met with China's Wang Yi in the eastern city of Wuxi during his first official foreign visit after becoming foreign minister. The ministers spoke about the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan, the nuclear talks in Vienna, the middle East and Afghanistan.

"Wang Yi said, China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions against Iran, political manipulation on human rights and other issues, and gross interference in the internal affairs of Iran and other regional countries," the ministerial statement read.

The Chinese diplomat said that Beijing was willing to join forces with Iran and defend respective core interests, while upholding multilateralism and opposing "hegemonism and power politics" and safeguarding international fairness and justice.

The ministry cited Abdollahian as saying that Iran wanted to "jointly oppose bullying acts and unilateral sanctions and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of both sides."