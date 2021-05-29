China Ireland business summit highlights bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The 7th China Ireland Business Summit, a two-day event held virtually, concluded in Ireland's second largest city of Cork on Friday, drawing a number of officials, business leaders, experts and scholars from both sides.

Speaking on the opening day of the conference, Martin Heydon, minister of state at the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, said that China was the fourth largest agrifood export market for Ireland in 2020 and Irish food exports to China have averaged almost 900 million Euros (about 1.08 billion U.S. dollars) for the last five years.

China is also Ireland's second most important export market for both dairy and pigmeat sectors, he said, adding that his department and he himself as a minister with responsibility for new market development attach great importance to the Chinese market.

"My ambition is to cement and further develop that positive trade relation (with China) in the coming years ahead," he vowed.

Guo Yezhou, deputy head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered a speech at the conference on the global business implications of China's 14th Five-Year Plan.

Guo said that the Plan, an action plan guiding China's social and economic development in the next five years from 2021 to 2025, will not only promote China's own development but also bring opportunities for practical cooperation to the world.

Addressing the conference, Chinese ambassador to Ireland He Xiangdong said that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral trade between China and Ireland increased by 7.7 percent year-on-year to 18.04 billion U.S. Dollars in 2020, and the first quarter of 2021 continued to see a growth of 29.6 percent year-on-year in the value of the goods traded.

"Now China is Ireland's largest market in Asia-Pacific and 5th largest worldwide," he said, adding that the Chinese and Irish economies are highly complementary and there is "great potential" and "bright future" for pragmatic cooperation.

In her speech, the Irish ambassador to China Ann Derwin also expressed her optimistic view about the future development of bilateral relations.

The conference was organized by AsiaMatters, an Irish think tank, in partnership with Cork City Council and Cork County Council among other sponsors. During the conference, participants held an in-depth and extensive discussion over the cooperation between China and Ireland in various fields ranging from agrifood, education to green development and digital economy.