(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China is exporting COVID-19 vaccines to 27 countries and providing free vaccine aid to 53 countries in need, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :China is exporting COVID-19 vaccines to 27 countries and providing free vaccine aid to 53 countries in need, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Wang told a press briefing that vaccine aid from China has arrived in Pakistan, Cambodia, Laos, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Mongolia and Belarus, and that vaccine exports from China have arrived in Serbia, Hungary, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Morocco, Senegal, UAE, and Turkey.

Noting that most of the countries mentioned are developing countries, Wang said it is hoped that all capable countries will join hands and make positive contributions to support the international community, particularly developing countries, in overcoming the pandemic.

China is the first country to pledge to make vaccines a global public good, Wang said, adding that it will continue to carry out vaccine cooperation with all parties within its capacity.