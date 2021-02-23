UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Is Exporting COVID-19 Vaccines To 27 Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:14 PM

China is exporting COVID-19 vaccines to 27 countries

China is exporting COVID-19 vaccines to 27 countries and providing free vaccine aid to 53 countries in need, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :China is exporting COVID-19 vaccines to 27 countries and providing free vaccine aid to 53 countries in need, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Wang told a press briefing that vaccine aid from China has arrived in Pakistan, Cambodia, Laos, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Mongolia and Belarus, and that vaccine exports from China have arrived in Serbia, Hungary, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Morocco, Senegal, UAE, and Turkey.

Noting that most of the countries mentioned are developing countries, Wang said it is hoped that all capable countries will join hands and make positive contributions to support the international community, particularly developing countries, in overcoming the pandemic.

China is the first country to pledge to make vaccines a global public good, Wang said, adding that it will continue to carry out vaccine cooperation with all parties within its capacity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Turkey China UAE Equatorial Guinea Belarus Peru Chile Zimbabwe Serbia Senegal Cambodia Colombia Laos Mongolia Mexico Morocco Hungary All From

Recent Stories

Suicide bomber strikes near Somali mall, police st ..

46 seconds ago

Malaysia deports over 1,000 Myanmar nationals desp ..

48 seconds ago

Measures tighten in Kuwait, Iraq to stem virus spr ..

49 seconds ago

US Embassy in Tbilisi Condemns Detention of Georgi ..

51 seconds ago

Germany Contracts Israeli Protection Systems for L ..

4 minutes ago

Five fuel outlets built on govt lands sealed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.