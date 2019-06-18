China is highly concerned over current situation on Iranian nuclear issue: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Tuesday said China was highly concerned over the current situation on the Iranian nuclear issue which continued to be tense and called upon all the parties to jointly work to ease situation in Gulf region

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Tuesday said China was highly concerned over the current situation on the Iranian nuclear issue which continued to be tense and called upon all the parties to jointly work to ease situation in Gulf region.

"The current situation on the Iranian nuclear issue continues to be tense and China is highly concerned about this. We call on all parties to jointly promote the Iranian nuclear issue and the situation in the Gulf region to ease, rather than letting it viciously cycle and even slip into conflict," he said during his meeting with Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid a-Moalem who is currently on a five-day visit to China.

Stressing a need of firmly upholding the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue, he remarked that ensuring complete and effective implementation of the agreement was not only a decision made by the Security Council, but also the only realistic and effective way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue and was of vital interest to the international community.

"We understand that the concerns of the parties are different, but we must first implement a comprehensive agreement. Only under this premise can other issues be properly resolved,"�he added.

Wang Yi stressed for firmly safeguarding peace and stability in the middle East and called on all parties to maintain rationality and restraint.

He also stressed to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all parties, and said the Chinese side was willing to continue to work hard to implement the agreement comprehensively and effectively, while firmly safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests.

On the Syrian issue, he called for speeding up the political settlement and termed it the only way to achieve long-term stability.

"On the basis of the existing achievements, all parties should actively and pragmatically promote inclusive political dialogue and strive to reach an early solution that meets the national conditions and takes into account each other's legitimate concerns. In this process, the United Nations should play its role as the main channel of mediation and adhere to the principle of "narrator-led, narrative-owned", he added.

He said anti-terrorism efforts should be continued as there were still a large number of terrorist and extremists were in the Idlib area.

"The situation still has repeated risks. All parties should abandon geopolitical considerations, unify standards, strengthen cooperation, resolutely crack down on terrorist organizations listed by the UN Security Council, and promote Syria and the region as soon as possible. Realize peace and tranquillity," he added.

He said the international community should attach importance to and support Syria's reconstruction and help the Syrian people resume normal production and life at an early date.

Wang Yi pointed out that in the process of resolving the Syrian issue, China would always stand with the Syrian people and always play an active and constructive role.

"China will continue to firmly support the Syrian side in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, firmly support Syria in combating terrorism and restore national security and stability, and firmly support Syria in carrying out economic reconstruction," he added.

Moalem said China was the top priority of Syria's eastward policy. The Syrian side firmly supported China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Syria, he said, was willing to actively participate in the "One Belt and One Road" and welcomed China's participation in Syria's domestic reconstruction.