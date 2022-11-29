China Issue to Sit at 'Top of the Agenda' of Biden-Macron Talks - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to focus on China during their meetings this week, a senior US official said during a background call.

"I think China will be on the very top of the agenda between the two leaders... so I'm sure that the two presidents are going to want to compare notes on (China)," the official said on Monday. "Europe has its own interests - our views on China are not identical but I think there is a strong view that we should be speaking from a common script in response to China.

"

The US, the official added, welcomes the partnership with France to ensure a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific, which will be very much top of mind for the two presidents.

Both leaders will also discuss matters concerning Ukraine, Iran, and economic issues, the official said.

Macron meets with Biden on Thursday a day after the French president meets Vice President Kamala Harris at NASA's headquarters in Washington to discuss bilateral cooperation in space.