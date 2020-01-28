China issues 9.95 bln yuan additional funds for public health, epidemic control

China allocated an additional 9.95 billion yuan (about 1.44 billion U.S. dollars) in funds for public health service and epidemic prevention and control, authorities said Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :China allocated an additional 9.95 billion Yuan (about 1.44 billion U.S. Dollars) in funds for public health service and epidemic prevention and control, authorities said Monday.

Allocated to urban communities and villages in the rural areas, the funds will be used mainly to prevent and control the spread of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance and the National Health Commission.

Any actions related to withholding, diversion, misappropriation and changing the use of the money will not be tolerated, the statement said.

China's public health service and epidemic prevention and control funds for 2020 have totaled 60.33 billion yuan, with 50.38 billion yuan allocated prior to the latest issuance.