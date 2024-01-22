Open Menu

China Issues Alerts For Low Temperatures, Gales

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

China issues alerts for low temperatures, gales

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) China's meteorological authority on Monday issued a blue alert, the lowest in the country's four-tier warning system, for low temperatures forecast to affect the southern part of the country following a cold wave.

From Tuesday to Thursday, regions including Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, and Guangxi are expected to experience minimum or average temperatures 5 degrees Celsius lower than historical averages, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The center also renewed a blue alert on Monday for gales in parts of Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Xizang, Qinghai, Gansu, and some coastal areas from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Transport, agriculture, and energy supply departments are advised to take precautionary measures against icy roads and frost damage.

The center also alerted ships navigating and operating in waters affected by the strong winds of safety risks.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Alert Mongolia From P

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

18 minutes ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

27 minutes ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

36 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

2 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

4 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

4 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

4 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

4 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

6 hours ago

More Stories From World