China Issues Alerts For Rainstorms, Severe Convective Weather
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center has renewed an orange alert for rainstorms and issued a blue alert for severe convective weather Sunday morning.
From now to Monday morning, heavy rains and rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Anhui, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Fujian, among other regions, the center said.
According to the meteorological center, parts of Anhui, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Guizhou are forecast to be hit by torrential rains.
Local governments have been urged to cut dangerous outdoor power supplies and suspend outdoor operations in open areas.
The center also issued a blue alert for severe convective weather in multiple regions of the country from Sunday morning to Monday morning, Xinhua reported.
Thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Shandong, Anhui, Shanghai, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang.
Short and heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation of over 20 mm will lash parts of Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai and some other regions, the center said.
The center has advised the public to take precautions, such as reducing outdoor activities. Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to ports or take detours.
China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani internet influencer showcases talent at 'Chinese Bridge Competition'42 minutes ago
-
Locals protest against Turkish island's 'monstrobuses'2 hours ago
-
Could be wurst: Vienna sausage stands push for UN recognition3 hours ago
-
Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100m at US trials to qualify for Paris Olympics3 hours ago
-
Merchant ship damaged by drone attack in Red Sea: UK agency4 hours ago
-
Marcos says Philippines won't be intimidated amid China row4 hours ago
-
Afghanistan stun Australia with 21-run T20 World Cup win4 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Travelers Championship scores5 hours ago
-
Croatia face Italy in crunch Euro 2024 survival clash5 hours ago
-
Super subs give Venezuela win over 10-man Ecuador5 hours ago
-
Dressel, Ledecky line up title defenses at Paris Olympics with US trials wins5 hours ago
-
Young fires 59 but Korea's Kim leads US PGA Travelers Championship5 hours ago