China Issues Alerts For Rainstorms, Severe Convective Weather

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center has renewed an orange alert for rainstorms and issued a blue alert for severe convective weather Sunday morning.

From now to Monday morning, heavy rains and rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Anhui, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Fujian, among other regions, the center said.

According to the meteorological center, parts of Anhui, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Guizhou are forecast to be hit by torrential rains.

Local governments have been urged to cut dangerous outdoor power supplies and suspend outdoor operations in open areas.

The center also issued a blue alert for severe convective weather in multiple regions of the country from Sunday morning to Monday morning, Xinhua reported.

Thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Shandong, Anhui, Shanghai, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang.

Short and heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation of over 20 mm will lash parts of Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai and some other regions, the center said.

The center has advised the public to take precautions, such as reducing outdoor activities. Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to ports or take detours.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

