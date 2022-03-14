China issues blue alert for sandstorms

China's national observatory on Monday issued a blue alert for sandstorms

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :China's national observatory on Monday issued a blue alert for sandstorms.

Between Monday night and Tuesday, floating sand and dust will sweep parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Henan, Anhui, and Hubei, the National Meteorological Center forecast.

Some regions in Inner Mongolia will experience sandstorms, the center said.

It has advised the public to take precautions against the winds and sandstorms and suggested that drivers prepare for poor visibility.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for sandstorms, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.