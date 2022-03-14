UrduPoint.com

China Issues Blue Alert For Sandstorms

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 06:58 PM

China issues blue alert for sandstorms

China's national observatory on Monday issued a blue alert for sandstorms

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :China's national observatory on Monday issued a blue alert for sandstorms.

Between Monday night and Tuesday, floating sand and dust will sweep parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Henan, Anhui, and Hubei, the National Meteorological Center forecast.

Some regions in Inner Mongolia will experience sandstorms, the center said.

It has advised the public to take precautions against the winds and sandstorms and suggested that drivers prepare for poor visibility.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for sandstorms, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Orange Alert Beijing Mongolia

Recent Stories

Conference speakers appreciative of CPEC impact on ..

Conference speakers appreciative of CPEC impact on Pakistan's economy

5 minutes ago
 Faisal Vawda submits written synopsis in disqualif ..

Faisal Vawda submits written synopsis in disqualification case

5 minutes ago
 4,800-bag urea supplied to 6 notified dealers

4,800-bag urea supplied to 6 notified dealers

5 minutes ago
 49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

5 minutes ago
 Day temperatures to rise from 5-8 C;PMD

Day temperatures to rise from 5-8 C;PMD

5 minutes ago
 AJK Lawmaker lauds Pakistan govt. for providing t ..

AJK Lawmaker lauds Pakistan govt. for providing technical support to AJK Govt f ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>