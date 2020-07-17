China Issues Blue Level Warning as Massive Floods Reach Three Gorges Dam

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) China's Three Gorges Dam, the largest hydroelectric power station in the world, is expected to face serious flooding threats on Friday after the Changjiang Water Resources Commission raised its flood warning to blue level, the official China Central Television reported.

According to the CCTV, the water reservoir at the dam is expected to experience water flow up to 55,000 cubic meters (about 1.9 million cubic feet) per second on Friday.

The commission also issued orange level flooding warnings for a number of lakes downstream along the Yangtze river, as heavy rainfall continued to bring flooding threats to the region in recent days, the CCTV reported.