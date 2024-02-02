China Issues Coal Mine Production Safety Regulation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council, unveiling a new regulation on coal mine production safety.
The new regulation, which takes effect on May 1, 2024, aims to improve production safety at the nation's coal mines, prevent and reduce safety-related accidents, and enhance protection of people's lives and property.
By placing production safety as a top priority, the regulation stresses sound management and strict overhaul of various risks and hidden dangers.
It orders coal mine operators to conduct self-checks on various risks and make rectifications accordingly.
The regulation specifies that coal mine businesses must strengthen their main responsibilities, and that local Party and government officials are obligated to carry out strict supervision of production safety.
The regulation also stipulates various penalties for violations, spanning fines, business access restrictions, suspension of production, and business closures.
