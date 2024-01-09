Open Menu

China Issues Guidance On Building Automotive Chip Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 12:00 PM

China issues guidance on building automotive chip standards

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has recently issued guidance on formulating national automotive chip standards, the ministry said on Monday.

The guidance aims to propel the development and implementation of automobile chip standards and facilitate the research, development and application of these chips.

Priorities will be given to the development of urgently needed standards that are fundamental, common and related to key products, according to the guidance.

By 2025, the country will develop more than 30 key standards for automotive chips, clarifying basic requirements related to reliability as well as the environment, electromagnetic compatibility, functional safety and information security. By 2030, more than 70 standards will be formulated to effectively support the development of forward-looking, integrated automotive chip technology and products.

