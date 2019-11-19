China issues guideline to further develop intelligence shipping

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Chinese authorities on Tuesday unveiled a guideline to further develop intelligent shipping as a new business model.

The guideline, jointly released by seven government agencies including the Ministry of Transport and the National Development and Reform Commission, stressed the deep integration of high technologies with the shipping industry.

By 2025, China aims to become a global shipping development and innovation center based on breakthroughs made in several key technologies, said the guideline.

By 2035, the shipping industry will see new business models featuring sufficient intelligence and a high-quality intelligent shipping system will be built by 2050.

The guideline listed 10 major tasks, including improving the information and intelligence of ports and shipping infrastructure, promoting applications of intelligent shipping technologies, and strengthening technological innovation and talent cultivation.

The guideline urged local governments to better create the environment, encourage pilot projects and promote open cooperation for intelligent shipping.