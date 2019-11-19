UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Issues Guideline To Further Develop Intelligence Shipping

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:45 PM

China issues guideline to further develop intelligence shipping

Chinese authorities on Tuesday unveiled a guideline to further develop intelligent shipping as a new business model

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese authorities on Tuesday unveiled a guideline to further develop intelligent shipping as a new business model.

The guideline, jointly released by seven government agencies including the Ministry of Transport and the National Development and Reform Commission, stressed the deep integration of high technologies with the shipping industry.

By 2025, China aims to become a global shipping development and innovation center based on breakthroughs made in several key technologies, said the guideline.

By 2035, the shipping industry will see new business models featuring sufficient intelligence and a high-quality intelligent shipping system will be built by 2050.

The guideline listed 10 major tasks, including improving the information and intelligence of ports and shipping infrastructure, promoting applications of intelligent shipping technologies, and strengthening technological innovation and talent cultivation.

The guideline urged local governments to better create the environment, encourage pilot projects and promote open cooperation for intelligent shipping.

Related Topics

Business China Government Industry

Recent Stories

1 minute ago

Tabish takes five to give Sindh advantage over Cen ..

6 minutes ago

Step afoot to achieve target of sustainable develo ..

19 seconds ago

Wolf takes charge of Belgian champions Genk

23 seconds ago

Bangladesh ban Shahadat for assaulting teammate

25 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur distributed cheques ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.