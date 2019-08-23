China issues guideline to promote culture, tourism consumptions

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :China has issued a guideline to advance cultural and tourism spending, calling for efforts to deepen supply-side reform in cultural and tourism industries and further unleash consumption potential.

The guideline, issued by the State Council General Office, demands measures taken to upgrade scenic sites' facilities and improve their services, including designing better tour routes and promoting online reservation in the country.

China's tourism environment should be improved to better meet demands of overseas visitors, with efforts to provide overseas travelers with more attractive tour routes, art performances and specialty products, offer them more convenient mobile payment solutions and promote multi-lingual services, according to the guideline.