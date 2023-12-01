Open Menu

China Issues New Version Of Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China issues new version of Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) -- The National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Friday put into use a new version of the Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card of the People's Republic of China.

On the same day, the first batch of 50 new cards was issued to qualified foreigners whose permanent residence applications had been approved, the NIA said.

These new cardholders come from over 20 countries including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Russia, and have made outstanding contributions to China's socio-economic development.

Related Topics

Russia China France Germany Same United Kingdom United States From

Recent Stories

Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps ..

Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps against terrorist entities

17 minutes ago
 Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

20 minutes ago
 No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sideli ..

No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sidelines of COP 28: FO

34 minutes ago
 Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt a ..

Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt appointed as consultants to chi ..

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup ..

Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

49 minutes ago
 Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

5 hours ago
Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

17 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

17 hours ago
 Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

17 hours ago

More Stories From World