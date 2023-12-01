China issues new version of Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) -- The National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Friday put into use a new version of the Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card of the People's Republic of China.

On the same day, the first batch of 50 new cards was issued to qualified foreigners whose permanent residence applications had been approved, the NIA said.

These new cardholders come from over 20 countries including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Russia, and have made outstanding contributions to China's socio-economic development.