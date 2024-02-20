China Issues Orange Alert For Cold Waves
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) China's national observatory on Tuesday evening renewed an orange alert, the second-highest in the country's four-tier weather warning system, for cold waves in various regions of south China, forecasting sharp drops in temperature.
Tuesday to Friday, temperatures in most parts of south China will fall significantly, with average daily temperatures or lowest temperatures declining by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.
Parts of Guizhou, Hunan and Guangxi are expected to experience cumulative temperature drops of up to 20 degrees Celsius or more.
Relevant government bodies are advised to make emergency plans for the upcoming cold waves, and the sectors of agriculture, aquaculture and animal husbandry should actively take precautionary measures against frost and freezing conditions to reduce losses, according to the center.
