UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Issues Position Paper On China And The UN

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:03 PM

China issues position paper on China and the UN

China's cooperation with the United Nations (UN) is growing stronger and deeper and is entering a new era, according to a position paper posted at the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :China's cooperation with the United Nations (UN) is growing stronger and deeper and is entering a new era, according to a position paper posted at the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The document, titled "China and the United Nations," was released for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

China has in recent years taken a more proactive part in international affairs and made greater contributions to world peace and development, according to the document.

"China has lived up to its responsibilities as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a major economy of the world," said the document.

Some of the principles that China holds dear include the path of peaceful development, an opening-up strategy of mutual benefit, the greater good and shared interests of people around the world and a new vision of security that promotes common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security for all.

China also adheres to global development that is open, innovation-driven, inclusive and beneficial to all nations, harmony in diversity and cross-cultural interactions, and an ecoculture based on respect for nature and green development.

"In short, China will stay a promoter of world peace, contributor to global development and upholder of the international order," said the position paper.

China, which firmly supports and pursues multilateralism, stands for the international system built around the UN, the international order underpinned by international law, and the multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization, and is firmly against unilateralism, protectionism and acts of bullying, it said.

As a founding member of the UN and the first country to sign on the Charter, China always supports the UN in playing an active role, and upholds its authority and stature, according to the document.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations China All

Recent Stories

No limit to UAE space ambitions: Sultan bin Khalif ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan fears history's biggest ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Not Going to Remain Belarus President F ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Yamal LNG Plant Actual Capacity May Reach ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Attorney-General meets with Malaysian Minister ..

19 minutes ago

U.S., Japan reach trade deal on tariff reduction, ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.