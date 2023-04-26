China Issues Protest Over Harassment of Chinese Police Officers by US - Ministry

China's Ministry of Public Security said on Wednesday it had made representations to law enforcement agencies in the United States about the harassment of Chinese law enforcement officers

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023)

On April 17, US Federal authorities charged 40 officers of China's national police with "transnational repression schemes" targeting members of the Chinese diaspora community.

"The Ministry of Public Safety strongly opposes the so-called 'transnational repression' maliciously concocted by the US side," the statement read.

The actions of US law enforcement agencies contradict the facts and violate professional ethics and the spirit of the rule of law, the ministry said. China also made representations to the US Justice Department and the FBI.

"China is extremely dissatisfied with this and demands that the US immediately stop political manipulation and judicial harassment," the ministry added.

The ministry noted that if Washington continues to act without regard to the opinions of others, Beijing will certainly take strong countermeasures.