UrduPoint.com

China Issues Protest Over Harassment Of Chinese Police Officers By US - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 11:04 PM

China Issues Protest Over Harassment of Chinese Police Officers by US - Ministry

China's Ministry of Public Security said on Wednesday it had made representations to law enforcement agencies in the United States about the harassment of Chinese law enforcement officers

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) China's Ministry of Public Security said on Wednesday it had made representations to law enforcement agencies in the United States about the harassment of Chinese law enforcement officers.

On April 17, US Federal authorities charged 40 officers of China's national police with "transnational repression schemes" targeting members of the Chinese diaspora community.

"The Ministry of Public Safety strongly opposes the so-called 'transnational repression' maliciously concocted by the US side," the statement read.

The actions of US law enforcement agencies contradict the facts and violate professional ethics and the spirit of the rule of law, the ministry said. China also made representations to the US Justice Department and the FBI.

"China is extremely dissatisfied with this and demands that the US immediately stop political manipulation and judicial harassment," the ministry added.

The ministry noted that if Washington continues to act without regard to the opinions of others, Beijing will certainly take strong countermeasures.

Related Topics

Police China Washington Beijing United States April FBI

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh participates in International Investment ..

Al Sayegh participates in International Investment Forum to Attract Foreign Inve ..

5 minutes ago
 RAKBANK&#039;s net profit rises by 105% to AED450 ..

RAKBANK&#039;s net profit rises by 105% to AED450 million in Q1 2023

20 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits MBRSC, announces Rashid ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits MBRSC, announces Rashid 2 new Emirati lunar mission

20 minutes ago
 Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar calls for protection of t ..

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar calls for protection of two-state solution in Middle Ea ..

35 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Denies Providing Assistance Uk ..

UK Defense Ministry Denies Providing Assistance Ukraine's Azov Battalion

35 seconds ago
 Prestige of parliament, our motto: Minister for En ..

Prestige of parliament, our motto: Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.