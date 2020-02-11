UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Issues Tax Cut Guideline Amid Fight Against Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

China issues tax cut guideline amid fight against epidemic

China's tax watchdog has unveiled a guideline to reduce financial pressure in key sectors amid the battle against the novel corona-virus outbreak

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :China's tax watchdog has unveiled a guideline to reduce financial pressure in key sectors amid the battle against the novel corona-virus outbreak.

The guideline, involving 12 detailed items, came after a string of tax policies rolled out last week to support epidemic prevention and control, supplies, donation and work resumption.

"The current priority for taxation departments is to ensure the implementation of preferential tax policies for epidemic prevention and control," said a senior official with the State Taxation Administration.

Subsidies for people participating in epidemic prevention and control will be exempted from personal income tax, while value-added tax will be waived for taxpayers in sectors like transportation, catering and daily necessities delivery.

The guideline also specified preferential tax policies regarding domestic and overseas donations. To aid work resumption, the losses of virus-stricken firms logged in 2020 can be carried over to an extended maximum period of eight years, the guideline said.

Related Topics

2020 From

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms govt’s subsidy package ..

29 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl be tried under Article for doing cons ..

36 minutes ago

Kohli seethes as India let Black Caps sweep ODI se ..

14 minutes ago

Experienced Pumas prop Pieretto signs for Glasgow

14 minutes ago

Founder of S.Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo dies ..

14 minutes ago

Teenage girl commits suicide in Multan

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.