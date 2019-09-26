UrduPoint.com
China Issues Trial Technical Standards For Maglev Railway

China issues trial technical standards for maglev railway

A set of technical standards for maglev railway, released by the National Railway Administration, will be implemented on trial basis starting Jan. 1, 2020

BEIJNG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A set of technical standards for maglev railway, released by the National Railway Administration, will be implemented on trial basis starting Jan. 1, 2020.

The standards unify basic technical requirements including track gauge and clarified main specifications of maglev trains, gathering opinions from government agencies and scientific research institutes.

China has achieved major breakthroughs in the high-speed maglev field both in research and engineering practice.

In May, a testing prototype magnetic-levitation train rolled off the production line in the eastern city of Qingdao. The train can run at 600 km per hour.

In April 2006, Shanghai put the world's first high-speed maglev line into commercial operation with a maximum speed of 430 kph.

