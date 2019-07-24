China issues white paper on national defense in new era

China on Wednesday issued a white paper to expound on its defensive national defense policy in the new era and explain the practice, purposes and significance of China's efforts to build a fortified national defense and a strong military

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :China on Wednesday issued a white paper to expound on its defensive national defense policy in the new era and explain the practice, purposes and significance of China's efforts to build a fortified national defense and a strong military.

Titled "China's National Defense in the New Era," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office, with a view to helping the international community better understand China's national defense.