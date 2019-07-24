UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Issues White Paper On National Defense In New Era

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:17 PM

China issues white paper on national defense in new era

China on Wednesday issued a white paper to expound on its defensive national defense policy in the new era and explain the practice, purposes and significance of China's efforts to build a fortified national defense and a strong military

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :China on Wednesday issued a white paper to expound on its defensive national defense policy in the new era and explain the practice, purposes and significance of China's efforts to build a fortified national defense and a strong military.

Titled "China's National Defense in the New Era," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office, with a view to helping the international community better understand China's national defense.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Pakistan economic slowdown to continue, finds late ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 800,000 Captagon pills in Por ..

4 minutes ago

Secretary General Receives Credentials of Sierra L ..

10 minutes ago

DSC’s Nasser Al Rahma meets Dubai’s top young ..

10 minutes ago

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output ..

5 minutes ago

Governor condoles with Secretary Information KP ov ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.