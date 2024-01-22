China Issues Yellow Alert For Blizzards
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) -- China's meteorological authority on Monday renewed a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.
From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon, snowstorms will hit parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangxi, with the snowfall expected to reach 2 cm to 6 cm, the National Meteorological Center said.
Parts of Guizhou, Yunnan and Guangxi are expected to see freezing rain during the period, according to the meteorological center.
It has advised pedestrians and drivers to be extra careful during the snowy weather, and urged local authorities to take precautions concerning roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
