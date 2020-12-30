UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Issues Yellow Alert For Cold Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:59 PM

China issues yellow alert for cold wave

China's meteorological authority on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for a cold wave, as a strong cold front has been sweeping across most parts of central and eastern China

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :China's meteorological authority on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for a cold wave, as a strong cold front has been sweeping across most parts of central and eastern China.

From Wednesday to Thursday, temperatures in most southern parts of China are expected to drop by up to 12 degrees Celsius, said the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

The cold wave will bring gales to the aforementioned regions, parts of north China and areas along the Yangtze River and Huai River, according to the NMC.

The center advised the public to take precautions against the cold weather and strong winds.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather China Orange Alert

Recent Stories

Singaporean Special Services Arrest Man, Who Spied ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 26,513 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Eight booked over power theft

2 minutes ago

AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid vaccine approved for use ..

4 minutes ago

S.Korea's industrial output rises 0.7 pct in Novem ..

4 minutes ago

NUST Students win top prize at Huawei ICT Competit ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.