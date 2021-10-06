UrduPoint.com

China Issues Yellow Alert In Some Areas Over Bad Weather Conditions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:27 PM

China Issues Yellow Alert in Some Areas Over Bad Weather Conditions

The Chinese government has declared a yellow alert warning in several parts of the country due to a risk of geological disasters, China Meteorological Administration said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The Chinese government has declared a yellow alert warning in several parts of the country due to a risk of geological disasters, China Meteorological Administration said on Wednesday.

"From 20:00 (12:00 GMT) on October 6 to 20:00 on October 7, 2021, geological disasters are likely to occur in the southwest of Hebei Province, the southwest and east of the Shanxi Province, the northeast of the Sichuan Province, in the north-central and south-western parts of the Shaanxi Province, the southeastern part of the Gansu Province," the agency said.

China has a four-level color-coded system of weather warnings, with red the highest level of danger, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Earlier in the day, four traffic police officers reportedly died in a landslide in the Shanxi province.

