China, Italy Agree To Enhance Market Cooperation, Opening-up

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

China, Italy agree to enhance market cooperation, opening-up

China and Italy have agreed to enhance financial market cooperation and promote two-way financial market access

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :China and Italy have agreed to enhance financial market cooperation and promote two-way financial market access.

Both sides welcome each other's financial institutions to enter one another's securities, insurance, wealth management including custody services and futures markets in line with the regulatory framework currently or prospectively in force, according to a joint declaration released after the First China-Italy Finance Dialogue.

The first Panda bond is also welcome to be issued by a qualified Italian financial institution.

Attended by Chinese finance minister Liu Kun and his Italian counterpart Giovanni Tria, the dialogue was held in Milan on Wednesday.

