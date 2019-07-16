UrduPoint.com
China, Italy Jointly Cultivate Talents In Archaeology

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :China and Italy are jointly cultivating talents in archaeology, according to cultural relics authorities.

A training session began Tuesday in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, with experts from both China and Italy to help train the talents.

The training aims to turn out talents with international perspectives, the ability to conduct archaeological work in cities, as well as knowledge about heritage protection, according to the organizer.

It is part of a cooperation deal that was inked last year. According to the agreement, the two sides will conduct regular visits and surveys, and organize seminars to promote talents cultivation, while also boosting exchanges.

