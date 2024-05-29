China, Italy Pledge To Boost Cooperation, Exchanges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) China is willing to renew the traditional friendship with Italy, strengthen political mutual trust, deepen economic and trade cooperation, and promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges so as to deliver benefits to the two peoples, Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has said.
Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Italy have maintained a high level of bilateral relations through mutual trust and close cooperation, said Yin, who led a CPC delegation to Italy from May 25 to 28 at the invitation of the Italian Democratic Party.
During the visit, the Chinese delegation met with Italian Senate President Ignazio La Russa and Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, head of Italian Democratic Party’s foreign affairs department Giuseppe Provenzano, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi.
During the meetings, Yin said that as this year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership, China is willing to work with Italy to safeguard the world's peace, stability, development and prosperity.
Yin, also secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, said that Beijing municipality will follow through on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries so as to add fresh impetus to the development of China-Italy relations through subnational cooperation.
The Italian side said Italy and China, both ancient civilizations, share a profound friendship.
In an ever-evolving international landscape, Italy regards China as a responsible and comprehensive strategic partner and is willing to take an open attitude to facilitate exchanges at various levels, strengthen cooperation in areas such as green transformation, digital economy and culture and tourism, and welcome more Chinese enterprises to invest in Italy.
The Italian side voiced confidence that Italy-China cooperation will help steer global development in the right direction.
With a focus on the construction of science and technology innovation center and cultural center, Yin also visited the China-Italy Technology Transfer Center and the Capitoline Museums during his stay in Italy.
